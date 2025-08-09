Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Downgraded to Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on WABC. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 21st.

WABC opened at $47.58 on Friday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $42.00 and a twelve month high of $59.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.20. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.63.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 43.69% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $64.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.80 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 5,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

