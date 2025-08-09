What is Atb Cap Markets’ Estimate for Enbridge Q3 Earnings?

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets lifted their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Enbridge in a research report issued on Monday, August 4th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now expects that the company will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.51. The consensus estimate for Enbridge’s current full-year earnings is $3.51 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Enbridge’s FY2025 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ENB. ATB Capital increased their target price on Enbridge from C$66.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares increased their price target on Enbridge from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Raymond James Financial raised Enbridge to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners increased their price target on Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$67.07.

Enbridge Price Performance

ENB opened at C$64.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$62.28 and its 200 day moving average price is C$62.41. Enbridge has a 12-month low of C$52.76 and a 12-month high of C$65.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.86. The firm has a market cap of C$140.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enbridge

In other news, Senior Officer Maximilian Chan sold 801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.17, for a total transaction of C$50,599.17. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.9425 per share. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.98%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge owns extensive midstream assets that transport hydrocarbons across the U.S. and Canada. Its pipeline network consists of the Canadian Mainline system, regional oil sands pipelines, and natural gas pipelines. The company also owns and operates a regulated natural gas utility and Canada’s largest natural gas distribution company.

