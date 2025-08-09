What is B. Riley’s Estimate for TG Therapeutics Q3 Earnings?

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TG Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, August 4th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.40. The consensus estimate for TG Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for TG Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded TG Therapeutics to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TG Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.25.

Shares of TG Therapeutics stock opened at $26.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 3.04. TG Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $19.45 and a 1 year high of $46.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.19 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.95.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $141.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.76 million. TG Therapeutics had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 13.31%. TG Therapeutics’s revenue was up 92.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS.

In other TG Therapeutics news, Director Yann Echelard sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total value of $369,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 228,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,452,463.04. The trade was a 4.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 82,300.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 58.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

