What is B. Riley’s Forecast for SunCoke Energy Q3 Earnings?

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXCFree Report) – B. Riley reduced their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of SunCoke Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 6th. B. Riley analyst N. Giles now anticipates that the energy company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.15. The consensus estimate for SunCoke Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for SunCoke Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXCGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $434.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.05 million. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS.

SunCoke Energy Stock Up 0.6%

SXC opened at $7.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.84. The company has a market cap of $633.75 million, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.10. SunCoke Energy has a 1 year low of $7.18 and a 1 year high of $12.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Institutional Trading of SunCoke Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in SunCoke Energy by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,629 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in SunCoke Energy by 61.6% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,416 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in SunCoke Energy by 41.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in SunCoke Energy by 159.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in SunCoke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

SunCoke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 55.81%.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

