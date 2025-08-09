What is B. Riley’s Forecast for SunCoke Energy Q3 Earnings?

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) – B. Riley reduced their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of SunCoke Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 6th. B. Riley analyst N. Giles now anticipates that the energy company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.15. The consensus estimate for SunCoke Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for SunCoke Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $434.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.05 million. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS.

SunCoke Energy Stock Up 0.6%

Institutional Trading of SunCoke Energy

SXC opened at $7.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.84. The company has a market cap of $633.75 million, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.10. SunCoke Energy has a 1 year low of $7.18 and a 1 year high of $12.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in SunCoke Energy by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,629 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in SunCoke Energy by 61.6% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,416 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in SunCoke Energy by 41.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in SunCoke Energy by 159.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in SunCoke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

SunCoke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 55.81%.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

