What is KeyCorp’s Forecast for CryoPort FY2025 Earnings?

CryoPort, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CryoPort in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 5th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.85) for the year. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for CryoPort’s current full-year earnings is ($0.99) per share.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.09). CryoPort had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 37.21%. The company had revenue of $45.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.74 million.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CYRX. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of CryoPort in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partners upgraded shares of CryoPort from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CryoPort from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of CryoPort in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of CryoPort in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

CryoPort Stock Performance

NASDAQ CYRX opened at $7.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $379.06 million, a P/E ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.88. CryoPort has a 52-week low of $4.58 and a 52-week high of $9.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYRX. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CryoPort by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 25,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of CryoPort during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CryoPort by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,203,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,977,000 after purchasing an additional 87,418 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CryoPort during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CryoPort by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 548,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 69,147 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 151,304 shares of CryoPort stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $1,030,380.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 912,419 shares in the company, valued at $6,213,573.39. The trade was a 14.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward J. Zecchini sold 51,500 shares of CryoPort stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total value of $352,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 90,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,411.24. This represents a 36.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 490,447 shares of company stock valued at $3,337,198. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CryoPort Company Profile

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

