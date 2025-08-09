What is Roth Capital’s Estimate for BBSI FY2025 Earnings?

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Free Report) – Roth Capital upped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Barrett Business Services in a report issued on Thursday, August 7th. Roth Capital analyst J. Martin now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.18 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.11. The consensus estimate for Barrett Business Services’ current full-year earnings is $2.00 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Barrett Business Services’ Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

BBSI has been the topic of several other research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Barrett Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Barrington Research upped their target price on Barrett Business Services from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Barrett Business Services Trading Up 0.6%

NASDAQ BBSI opened at $47.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.84. Barrett Business Services has a 12 month low of $34.14 and a 12 month high of $48.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.02.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 24.85% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $307.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Barrett Business Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 26.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 10.0% during the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 4,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Thomas J. Carley sold 12,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $526,280.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 91,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,903,352.80. This represents a 11.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony Meeker sold 7,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.14, for a total value of $310,993.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 55,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,938.56. This trade represents a 11.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,061 shares of company stock worth $1,406,470. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.76%.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.