What is Sidoti Csr’s Forecast for Alamo Group Q3 Earnings?

Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Sidoti Csr dropped their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Alamo Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 7th. Sidoti Csr analyst G. Burns now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $2.51 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.56. The consensus estimate for Alamo Group’s current full-year earnings is $9.53 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Alamo Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.79 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $10.53 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.34 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.08 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.31 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $12.62 EPS.

ALG has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Alamo Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Baird R W upgraded Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Alamo Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $209.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th.

Shares of ALG stock opened at $222.32 on Friday. Alamo Group has a 1 year low of $157.07 and a 1 year high of $230.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.61. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.10.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.12). Alamo Group had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $419.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.75 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 16th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.22%.

In other Alamo Group news, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.84, for a total transaction of $100,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 12,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,613,424.32. This trade represents a 3.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery Allen Leonard sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total value of $705,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 40,913 shares in the company, valued at $8,244,787.76. The trade was a 7.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Alamo Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alamo Group by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alamo Group by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Alamo Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alamo Group by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

