What is Sidoti Csr’s Forecast for TrueBlue Q3 Earnings?

Get TrueBlue alerts:

TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Free Report) – Sidoti Csr reduced their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for TrueBlue in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 5th. Sidoti Csr analyst M. Riddick now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. The consensus estimate for TrueBlue’s current full-year earnings is $0.15 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for TrueBlue’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.57) EPS.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of TrueBlue from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

TrueBlue Price Performance

Shares of TrueBlue stock opened at $5.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.55. TrueBlue has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $9.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.07.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $396.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.52 million. TrueBlue had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a negative return on equity of 5.74%.

Institutional Trading of TrueBlue

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in TrueBlue by 3.0% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,919,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,917,000 after buying an additional 84,085 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TrueBlue by 2.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,080,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,045,000 after purchasing an additional 47,089 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of TrueBlue by 23.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,880,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,987,000 after purchasing an additional 357,539 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of TrueBlue during the first quarter worth approximately $3,907,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TrueBlue by 0.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 692,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TrueBlue

(Get Free Report)

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The company PeopleReady segment provides general, industrial, and skilled trade contingent staffing services for construction, transportation, manufacturing, retail, hospitality, and renewable energy industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TrueBlue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueBlue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.