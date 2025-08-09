WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

Separately, Benchmark dropped their price target on WideOpenWest from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest Price Performance

Shares of WOW stock opened at $3.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $272.68 million, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.24. WideOpenWest has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $5.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 26.90% and a negative net margin of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $150.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WideOpenWest will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 60.0% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the first quarter worth $51,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the second quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. The company's video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.