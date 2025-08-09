Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC Sells 1,360 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC cut its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 590,908 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 4.0% of Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $64,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its position in NVIDIA by 0.9% in the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 93,568 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,610,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisory Group increased its position in NVIDIA by 2.5% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group now owns 39,398 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,270,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 3.3% in the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,611 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,534,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Variant Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 20.6% in the first quarter. Variant Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.8% in the first quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 45,958 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. BNP Paribas raised NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.75.

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.1%

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $182.67 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $183.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.80.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The business had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.29%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.38, for a total transaction of $13,678,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 73,223,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,354,451,775.50. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total value of $4,921,578.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,956,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,501,340.56. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,687,440 shares of company stock valued at $862,095,782 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

