William Blair Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for EHC

Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Encompass Health in a report released on Wednesday, August 6th. William Blair analyst J. Haase now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.16. The consensus estimate for Encompass Health’s current full-year earnings is $4.80 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Encompass Health’s FY2025 earnings at $5.24 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.74 EPS.

EHC has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Encompass Health from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Encompass Health from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen cut Encompass Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Encompass Health from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Stephens raised Encompass Health from an “overweight” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.17.

EHC opened at $117.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.86. Encompass Health has a one year low of $85.55 and a one year high of $123.13.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 9.22%. Encompass Health’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Encompass Health by 5.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,818,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,326,000 after purchasing an additional 282,532 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Encompass Health by 25.6% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,080,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,756,000 after acquiring an additional 424,691 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Encompass Health by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,973,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,285,000 after acquiring an additional 15,831 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Encompass Health by 5.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,871,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,549,000 after acquiring an additional 93,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Encompass Health by 13.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,822,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,571,000 after acquiring an additional 211,707 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 118,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total value of $14,387,207.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 527,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,054,817.10. This represents a 18.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This is an increase from Encompass Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

