William Blair Expects Stronger Earnings for BellRing Brands

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair upped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BellRing Brands in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 5th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now forecasts that the company will earn $2.18 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.17. The consensus estimate for BellRing Brands’ current full-year earnings is $2.23 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group cut their target price on BellRing Brands from $63.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on BellRing Brands from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stephens upgraded BellRing Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on BellRing Brands from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.86.

BellRing Brands Price Performance

NYSE BRBR opened at $39.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.54. BellRing Brands has a fifty-two week low of $34.02 and a fifty-two week high of $80.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 123.43% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $547.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of BellRing Brands

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRBR. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in BellRing Brands by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 10,882 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in BellRing Brands by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 226,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,055,000 after acquiring an additional 7,782 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $276,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BellRing Brands by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,460,000 after acquiring an additional 45,136 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 175.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 140,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,573,000 after buying an additional 89,357 shares during the period. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at BellRing Brands

In related news, CEO Darcy Horn Davenport sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $86,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 193,978 shares in the company, valued at $10,509,728.04. This represents a 0.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig L. Rosenthal acquired 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.29 per share, with a total value of $96,954.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 33,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,248,282.75. This trade represents a 8.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 14,400 shares of company stock worth $836,224 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.