William Blair Lifts Earnings Estimates for Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Beam Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 5th. William Blair analyst S. Corwin now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.87) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.93). The consensus estimate for Beam Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.57) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.94) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.93) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.64) EPS.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 661.31% and a negative return on equity of 43.15%. The company’s revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.11) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BEAM. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $78.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beam Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.45.

NASDAQ:BEAM opened at $17.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 2.22. Beam Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.52 and a 1-year high of $35.25.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Fmr Llc sold 48,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $991,667.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 2,073,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,510,132.50. This represents a 2.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,624 shares of company stock worth $1,015,628. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 740,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,365,000 after acquiring an additional 49,415 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 549.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 37,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 31,463 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 141,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 14,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

