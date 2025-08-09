WisdomTree Dynamic International Equity Fund (BATS:DDWM) Trading Up 2.7% – Still a Buy?

Shares of WisdomTree Dynamic International Equity Fund (BATS:DDWM – Get Free Report) were up 2.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $39.57 and last traded at $40.83. Approximately 63,002 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 83,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.76.

The firm has a market capitalization of $651.16 million, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.87.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Defined Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Dynamic International Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Dynamic International Equity Fund in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Dynamic International Equity Fund in the second quarter worth about $229,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Dynamic International Equity Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Seek First Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Dynamic International Equity Fund in the first quarter worth about $324,000.

The WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund (DDWM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of dividend-paying developed-market equities outside the US and Canada. The index dynamically hedges currency exposure for USD investors based on three equal-weighted signals.

