Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Upgraded to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Thursday. Argus upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wolverine World Wide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.38.

Wolverine World Wide Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WWW opened at $27.48 on Friday. Wolverine World Wide has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $28.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.05 and its 200 day moving average is $17.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.74.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The company had revenue of $474.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Wolverine World Wide’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wolverine World Wide

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the second quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 8.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,807 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 5.6% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 18,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,869,339 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,802,000 after purchasing an additional 32,493 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,651,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

Featured Stories

