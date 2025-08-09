Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

Get WPP alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of WPP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WPP

WPP Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WPP

Shares of WPP stock opened at $24.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. WPP has a fifty-two week low of $24.52 and a fifty-two week high of $57.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.07. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.01.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of WPP by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 93,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 12,330 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of WPP by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 25,359 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of WPP by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,623,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,472,000 after purchasing an additional 172,212 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WPP during the 4th quarter worth about $2,292,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of WPP by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

WPP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.