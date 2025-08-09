Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $27.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Xencor traded as low as $7.07 and last traded at $7.18, with a volume of 220848 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.49.

Get Xencor alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Xencor from $22.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Xencor from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Xencor in a research report on Monday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xencor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.43.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Xencor

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Xencor news, Director Richard J. Ranieri sold 2,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total transaction of $27,595.46. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 19,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,867.26. This trade represents a 13.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ellen Feigal sold 2,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total transaction of $27,595.46. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 19,183 shares in the company, valued at $176,867.26. The trade was a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,194 shares of company stock valued at $103,209. Insiders own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Xencor by 732.4% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Xencor during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Xencor during the first quarter worth about $34,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Xencor by 195.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Xencor during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000.

Xencor Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 0.89.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.37. Xencor had a negative net margin of 121.52% and a negative return on equity of 25.75%. The business had revenue of $43.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 82.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Xencor, Inc. will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Xencor

(Get Free Report)

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.