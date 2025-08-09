XTX Topco Ltd Acquires New Stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 208.8% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 176.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $438.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $331.79 and a 200 day moving average of $284.70. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.87 and a 12 month high of $439.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.70 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.86. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 273.52% and a negative net margin of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $773,689 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $385.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $364.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $304.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $403.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 31,640 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.39, for a total value of $9,630,899.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 48,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,899,281.72. This trade represents a 39.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

