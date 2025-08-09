XTX Topco Ltd Acquires Shares of 4,733 Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 4,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 657,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,185,000 after buying an additional 13,981 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 16,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 7,165 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,689,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,748,000 after buying an additional 114,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CCEP shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.43.

CCEP opened at $94.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.75. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $100.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.71.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

