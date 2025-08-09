XTX Topco Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Electromed, Inc. (NYSE:ELMD)

XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in Electromed, Inc. (NYSE:ELMD – Free Report) by 57.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,985 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.19% of Electromed worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Electromed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $394,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Electromed by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 4,661 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Electromed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Electromed by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Electromed during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Electromed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Electromed in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Electromed to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th.

Electromed Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of ELMD opened at $18.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.55. Electromed, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.74 and a 12 month high of $35.56. The company has a market cap of $156.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 0.38.

Electromed Profile

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system for patients with compromised pulmonary functions, including bronchiectasis and cystic fibrosis, as well as neuromuscular conditions, such as cerebral palsy and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; SmartVest SQL System; SmartVest Clearway System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment to create oscillatory pressure on the chest wall; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology that allows data connection between physicians and patients to track therapy performance and collaborate in treatment decisions.

Further Reading

