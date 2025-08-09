XTX Topco Ltd Has $430,000 Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

XTX Topco Ltd lessened its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 58.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,689 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pinterest by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its position in Pinterest by 1.5% during the first quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 46,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC raised its stake in Pinterest by 97.7% during the first quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pinterest by 6.2% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Pinterest news, Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 408,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $13,540,289.12. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,045.84. This represents a 98.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,502,611 shares of company stock worth $51,602,943 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $35.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.78. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.68 and a 1 year high of $40.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.12.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $998.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.42 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 49.31% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Pinterest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on Pinterest from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research upgraded Pinterest from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Pinterest from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Pinterest from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.40.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

