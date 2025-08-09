XTX Topco Ltd Makes New $392,000 Investment in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 825.0% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 131.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $345.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of -26.91 and a beta of -1.02. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.63 and a twelve month high of $377.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $301.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $313.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.48) by $1.58. The firm had revenue of $212.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.94 million. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 54.68% and a negative return on equity of 38.38%. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 1357.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($7.10) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -23.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, Director Paul A. Friedman sold 26,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.47, for a total value of $9,252,430.72. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 187,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,156,859.08. This trade represents a 12.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rebecca Taub sold 26,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.47, for a total transaction of $9,347,160.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 461,044 shares in the company, valued at $162,965,222.68. This trade represents a 5.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,377 shares of company stock worth $21,316,969 over the last ninety days. 21.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MDGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 target price (up from $422.00) on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $441.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $420.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $443.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $430.43.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

