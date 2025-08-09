XTX Topco Ltd Makes New Investment in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FBIN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,924,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,481,000 after buying an additional 40,138 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 9.9% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,325,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,716,000 after buying an additional 119,937 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,295,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,535,000 after acquiring an additional 339,314 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,262,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,245,000 after buying an additional 15,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 955,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,311,000 after purchasing an additional 204,926 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Innovations Price Performance

Fortune Brands Innovations stock opened at $56.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.21 and a 12-month high of $90.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.46.

Fortune Brands Innovations Announces Dividend

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FBIN shares. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (up from $53.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Fortune Brands Innovations from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Fortune Brands Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.91.

Fortune Brands Innovations Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

