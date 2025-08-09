XTX Topco Ltd Purchases 5,805 Shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)

XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,805 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in AxoGen were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get AxoGen alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AXGN. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in AxoGen by 599.9% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 98,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 84,186 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of AxoGen in the first quarter valued at $146,000. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AxoGen by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 50,986 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 16,462 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of AxoGen in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AxoGen by 100.0% in the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 63,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 31,500 shares during the period. 80.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on AxoGen from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen raised AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AxoGen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at AxoGen

In other news, Director Joseph A. Tyndall sold 20,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $224,694.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,345 shares in the company, valued at $171,864. This represents a 56.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AxoGen Stock Performance

Shares of AXGN stock opened at $13.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.72. AxoGen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.22 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $639.54 million, a PE ratio of -138.99 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

About AxoGen

(Free Report)

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company’s products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; and Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector, a processed porcine submucosa ECM base layer with a hyaluronate-alginate gel coating designed to provide short- and long-term protection for peripheral nerve injuries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.