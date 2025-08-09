XTX Topco Ltd Sells 9,794 Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

XTX Topco Ltd lowered its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) by 74.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,794 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BVF Inc. IL increased its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,388,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,444,000 after acquiring an additional 342,064 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 912,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,079 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 692,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,589,000 after acquiring an additional 67,285 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 644,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,555,000 after acquiring an additional 19,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 16,852.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 627,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,176,000 after acquiring an additional 623,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Up 0.5%

AXSM opened at $104.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.57. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.56 and a fifty-two week high of $139.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.86 and its 200 day moving average is $110.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.67 and a beta of 0.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.08. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 49.88% and a negative return on equity of 283.22%. The company had revenue of $150.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AXSM shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Axsome Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.00.

Insider Activity at Axsome Therapeutics

In related news, General Counsel Hunter R. Murdock sold 7,500 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $751,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 25,000 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.44, for a total transaction of $2,761,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 5,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,674.52. This trade represents a 81.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,437 shares of company stock worth $9,834,215. 22.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

