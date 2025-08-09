Zacks Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for CBSH

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Commerce Bancshares in a report released on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.98. The consensus estimate for Commerce Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.94 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.22 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.43 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.81 EPS.

CBSH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen cut Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $66.50 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.20.

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH opened at $60.46 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares has a twelve month low of $52.69 and a twelve month high of $72.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.61.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.12. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 26.37%. The business had revenue of $445.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.19%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBSH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $1,855,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $842,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Novem Group lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Novem Group now owns 16,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 4,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $316,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

