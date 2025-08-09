Zacks Research Has Optimistic Outlook of THC Q3 Earnings

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 5th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.25. The consensus estimate for Tenet Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $12.24 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s Q4 2025 earnings at $4.01 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $15.62 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.50 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.57 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $4.04 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $14.70 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $3.83 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $4.43 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $17.05 EPS.

THC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $134.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Tenet Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.56.

Shares of THC opened at $165.70 on Thursday. Tenet Healthcare has a 52 week low of $109.82 and a 52 week high of $185.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $167.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.25.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $1.18. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THC. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James L. Bierman sold 13,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total value of $2,207,948.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 41,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,612,197.30. This trade represents a 25.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 7,738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $1,338,674.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,030. This represents a 27.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,120 shares of company stock valued at $8,103,656. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

