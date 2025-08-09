Zacks Research Issues Optimistic Forecast for TXN Earnings

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Texas Instruments in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 5th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $1.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.38. The consensus estimate for Texas Instruments’ current full-year earnings is $5.35 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.53 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.08 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.79 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $7.37 EPS.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Arete initiated coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $203.80 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Texas Instruments from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Texas Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Texas Instruments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.21.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $187.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The company has a market capitalization of $170.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments has a one year low of $139.95 and a one year high of $221.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $200.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.08.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.4% during the second quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trivium Point Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.5% during the first quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.63%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

