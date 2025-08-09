Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) & The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) Head to Head Review

The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY – Get Free Report) and Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares The9 and Zhihu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The9 N/A N/A N/A Zhihu -0.52% -0.41% -0.30%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.5% of The9 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.9% of Zhihu shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.8% of The9 shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of Zhihu shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The9 0 0 0 0 0.00 Zhihu 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for The9 and Zhihu, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Zhihu has a consensus target price of $4.70, indicating a potential upside of 8.92%. Given Zhihu’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Zhihu is more favorable than The9.

Volatility & Risk

The9 has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zhihu has a beta of 0.21, meaning that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The9 and Zhihu”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The9 $15.31 million 6.98 -$10.06 million N/A N/A Zhihu $493.05 million 0.76 -$23.54 million ($0.02) -215.75

The9 has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zhihu.

Summary

The9 beats Zhihu on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The9

The9 Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining business in China, Eastern Europe, Asia, and North America. The company was formerly known as GameNow.net Limited and changed its name to The9 Limited in February 2004. The9 Limited was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China.

About Zhihu

Zhihu Inc. operates an online content community in the People’s Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services. It also offers information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit. Zhihu Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.

