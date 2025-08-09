Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Receives $296.82 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $296.8235.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $292.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. FBN Securities raised Zscaler to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Zscaler from $235.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Zscaler from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th.

Zscaler Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $269.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.36. The company has a market cap of $41.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,037.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 244.31 and a beta of 1.06. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $153.45 and a 12-month high of $318.46.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $678.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Zscaler will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zscaler news, EVP Raj Judge sold 2,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.70, for a total value of $898,040.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 76,289 shares in the company, valued at $23,168,969.30. This represents a 3.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.07, for a total value of $968,292.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 88,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,142,077.90. This trade represents a 3.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 200,793 shares of company stock valued at $58,752,794. 18.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zscaler

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZS. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 200.0% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Exane Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 185.7% during the second quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the second quarter worth about $35,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 284.8% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter worth about $26,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Stories

