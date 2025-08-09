Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 5,712 Shares of Evolent Health, Inc (NYSE:EVH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Evolent Health, Inc (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) by 18.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,498 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,712 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Evolent Health by 400.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,636 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Evolent Health during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Evolent Health by 5,036.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 9,267 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in Evolent Health during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Unified Investment Management bought a new position in Evolent Health during the first quarter worth about $104,000.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EVH. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Friday, June 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evolent Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.93.

EVH stock opened at $9.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Evolent Health, Inc has a one year low of $7.06 and a one year high of $33.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.64.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.20). Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $444.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Evolent Health’s quarterly revenue was down 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Evolent Health, Inc will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

