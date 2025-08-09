Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 6,015 Shares of WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,015 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in WAVE Life Sciences were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WVE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of WAVE Life Sciences by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 247,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WAVE Life Sciences by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of WAVE Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in shares of WAVE Life Sciences by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 15,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of WAVE Life Sciences by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares during the period. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WVE opened at $8.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.22. WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.04 and a 12-month high of $16.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -8.99 and a beta of -0.95.

WAVE Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:WVE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 million. On average, research analysts expect that WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WVE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of WAVE Life Sciences in a report on Monday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of WAVE Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of WAVE Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of WAVE Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of WAVE Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WAVE Life Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.27.

In other WAVE Life Sciences news, Director Ken Takanashi sold 4,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $42,630.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,716,303 shares in the company, valued at $50,017,651.25. This represents a 0.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory L. Verdine sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total transaction of $208,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 282,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,963,493.15. The trade was a 9.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.98% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

