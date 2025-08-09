Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 7,901 Shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Free Report) by 45.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,901 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Utz Brands were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the first quarter worth about $196,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 152,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 20,164 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $339,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 250.8% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 89,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 63,692 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $512,000. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

UTZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Utz Brands from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 27th. TD Cowen lowered Utz Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. DA Davidson raised Utz Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Utz Brands from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.29.

Shares of Utz Brands stock opened at $12.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.46 and a 200 day moving average of $13.38. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.53 and a 12 month high of $18.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 60.89, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $366.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.55 million. Utz Brands had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 7.81%. Utz Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.061 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 114.29%.

Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp’s, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.

