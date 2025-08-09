Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 1,214 Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,988,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,121,000 after acquiring an additional 43,226 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 33.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 9.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 124,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 10,876 shares in the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC raised its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 65.8% during the first quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 8,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,736,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,315,000 after buying an additional 142,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. TD Cowen started coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of IDEAYA Biosciences to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEAYA Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.09.

IDEAYA Biosciences stock opened at $23.10 on Friday. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.45 and a fifty-two week high of $40.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 0.09.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up NaN% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

