Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 1,214 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Palisade Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Trupanion by 36.7% in the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 244,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,107,000 after acquiring an additional 65,653 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Trupanion by 112.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 273,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,204,000 after acquiring an additional 144,828 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Trupanion by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 368,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,749,000 after acquiring an additional 30,549 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Trupanion by 368.2% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 841,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,548,000 after acquiring an additional 661,559 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,111,000.

TRUP stock opened at $48.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 187.74 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.02. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $57.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $353.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.73 million. Trupanion had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 0.81%. Trupanion’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRUP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Trupanion from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Trupanion from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Trupanion from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trupanion presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.60.

In other Trupanion news, CFO Fawwad Qureshi sold 2,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total transaction of $122,417.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 3,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,258.95. The trade was a 41.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Margaret Tooth sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.86, for a total value of $183,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 118,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,447,434.24. The trade was a 3.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,562 shares of company stock valued at $544,870 over the last quarter. 5.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

