Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Position in OneStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in OneStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS – Free Report) by 156.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,006 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in OneStream were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get OneStream alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in OneStream by 138.3% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 499,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,669,000 after acquiring an additional 290,112 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in OneStream in the first quarter valued at $288,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of OneStream by 10.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneStream in the first quarter valued at about $806,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of OneStream by 74.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,482,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,647,000 after buying an additional 635,167 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of OneStream from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of OneStream in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on shares of OneStream from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of OneStream in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of OneStream from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OneStream has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Craig Colby sold 6,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $177,256.17. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 212,885 shares in the company, valued at $6,009,743.55. This represents a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Kinzer sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $847,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,130 shares in the company, valued at $201,493.80. This represents a 80.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 193,973 shares of company stock valued at $5,300,358. Corporate insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

OneStream Trading Down 9.5%

Shares of OS opened at $20.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.90. OneStream, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.69 and a twelve month high of $35.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.50.

OneStream (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. OneStream had a negative net margin of 45.07% and a negative return on equity of 28.38%. The company had revenue of $147.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.10 million. OneStream’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that OneStream, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

OneStream Company Profile

(Free Report)

OneStream, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of an artificial intelligence (AI) based enterprise finance platform. The firm offers Digital Finance Cloud, an AI-enabled and extensible software platform that unifies core financial functions and operational data and processes. The company was founded by Craig Colby and Thomas Shea on October 15, 2021 and is headquartered in Birmingham, MI.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OneStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.