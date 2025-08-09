Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 7,320 Shares of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,320 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in LifeStance Health Group were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in LifeStance Health Group in the first quarter worth $15,670,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in LifeStance Health Group by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in LifeStance Health Group by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,591,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,731,000 after purchasing an additional 166,731 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in LifeStance Health Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,465,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,546,000 after purchasing an additional 13,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in LifeStance Health Group by 2,599.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 370,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 356,867 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LFST. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of LifeStance Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Friday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ujjwal Ramtekkar sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.94, for a total transaction of $95,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 113,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,803.90. The trade was a 12.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

LifeStance Health Group Trading Up 13.2%

LFST stock opened at $4.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.74 and a twelve month high of $8.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.40 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.20.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. LifeStance Health Group had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $345.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics in the United States. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

