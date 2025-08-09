Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FDP. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 795.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Ziad Nabulsi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $35,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 10,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,403.10. This trade represents a 8.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ghazaleh Mohammad Abu sold 39,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.22, for a total value of $1,456,418.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,093,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,595,367.42. The trade was a 0.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,445 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,734 over the last quarter. 31.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

NYSE:FDP opened at $36.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.42. Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $40.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.44.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

