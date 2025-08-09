Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 1,415 Shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Free Report) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Greif were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Greif alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Greif by 104.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Greif during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greif during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Greif during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greif during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

Greif Price Performance

Greif stock opened at $66.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.07 and its 200 day moving average is $59.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.00. Greif, Inc. has a one year low of $48.23 and a one year high of $73.16.

Greif Dividend Announcement

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 3.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Greif, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 17th. Greif’s payout ratio is currently 60.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Greif news, SVP Kimberly Anne Kellermann sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.88, for a total value of $610,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 3,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,838.24. The trade was a 71.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gary R. Martz sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total value of $1,998,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 68,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,698,015.40. This trade represents a 29.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,741 shares of company stock valued at $6,448,252 over the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GEF shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Greif from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Greif from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target (up from $71.00) on shares of Greif in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GEF

About Greif

(Free Report)

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.