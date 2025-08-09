Zymeworks (NASDAQ:ZYME) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Zymeworks (NASDAQ:ZYME – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Zymeworks Stock Performance

Zymeworks stock opened at $12.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $837.55 million, a P/E ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 1.26. Zymeworks has a 1-year low of $9.03 and a 1-year high of $17.70.

Zymeworks (NASDAQ:ZYME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.55. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 59.96% and a negative return on equity of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $48.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 million.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, and breast cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti- human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

