138,413 Shares in DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DCRE) Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DCRE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 138,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,179,000. DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Virtu Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 2.68% of DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC increased its position in DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC now owns 14,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc. increased its position in DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 93,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF by 768.7% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF by 40.9% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,082,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter.

DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.0%

DCRE opened at $51.90 on Friday. DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.10 and a fifty-two week high of $53.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.74.

DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF Profile

The DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF (DCRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of investment grade commercial real estate debt securities of any maturity. The fund seeks current income and capital appreciation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DCRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.