16,450 Shares in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD) Acquired by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 8,857.1% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 216.9% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 4,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CLG LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $270,000.

NYSEARCA FSMD opened at $41.91 on Friday. Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF has a 52 week low of $33.95 and a 52 week high of $45.16. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.40.

The Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF (FSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor index. The fund tracks a multi-factored index of US companies. FSMD was launched on Feb 26, 2019 and is managed by Fidelity.

