1,709 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Bought by AlphaCore Capital LLC

AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $195.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.24. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $163.19 and a 52 week high of $200.42. The company has a market capitalization of $61.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.