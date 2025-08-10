2,081 Shares in ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF (NASDAQ:XOVR) Purchased by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF (NASDAQ:XOVR – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XOVR. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF by 217.5% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Sharpepoint LLC bought a new stake in shares of ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000.

ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XOVR opened at $19.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $489.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.96 and its 200-day moving average is $17.80. ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF has a 1 year low of $11.97 and a 1 year high of $20.30.

About ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF

The ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF (XOVR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Entrepreneur 30 index. The fund provides exposure to a narrow index of US large-cap growth stocks. The top 30 most entrepreneurial stocks, either public or private, are selected based on a proprietary measurement XOVR was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is issued by ERShares.

