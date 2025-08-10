2,100 Shares in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Acquired by Pandora Wealth Inc.

Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 569.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,630,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,913,000 after purchasing an additional 42,218,696 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 95.2% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 29,554,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,353,000 after purchasing an additional 14,410,724 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 202.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,426,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,816,000 after purchasing an additional 11,661,011 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 216.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,471,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,411,000 after purchasing an additional 7,842,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 217.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,079,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,063,000 after purchasing an additional 6,219,756 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD opened at $26.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $70.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $23.87 and a 1-year high of $29.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.90.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

