3,825 Shares in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Acquired by True North Advisors LLC

True North Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,787,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,223,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660,582 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,401,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,054,000 after purchasing an additional 7,414,265 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,056,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645,200 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,727,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,063,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,282,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,392 shares in the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.0%
NYSEARCA IJH opened at $62.53 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $50.15 and a twelve month high of $68.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.35 and its 200 day moving average is $60.58.
About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
