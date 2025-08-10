50,972 Shares in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST) Acquired by Aveo Capital Partners LLC

Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,413,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.63% of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DPST. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 228.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DPST opened at $84.95 on Friday. Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares has a 1-year low of $46.00 and a 1-year high of $174.22. The company has a market capitalization of $605.18 million, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 2.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.57.

The Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (DPST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to an equally-weighted index of US regional banking stocks. DPST was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

