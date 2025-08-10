5,731 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Purchased by AlphaCore Capital LLC

AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 5,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPYV. Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5,184.5% during the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 16,144,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,654,000 after buying an additional 15,839,453 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 167.3% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 4,406,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,349,000 after buying an additional 2,757,825 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 172.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,534,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,511,000 after buying an additional 2,237,528 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,343,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,267,000 after buying an additional 1,305,783 shares during the period. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 32.7% during the first quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,394,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,408,000 after buying an additional 1,083,736 shares during the period.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $53.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.22. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $44.39 and a 1 year high of $55.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.94.
About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF
SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
