9,831 Shares in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) Bought by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 9,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Get abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SGOL. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Patron Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Price Performance

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF stock opened at $32.42 on Friday. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $23.13 and a twelve month high of $32.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.27.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.