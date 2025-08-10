abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) Stock Position Trimmed by Avos Capital Management LLC

Avos Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,052 shares during the quarter. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Avos Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Avos Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF worth $4,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 85.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 103,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 47,593 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 65,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000.

SGOL stock opened at $32.42 on Friday. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a one year low of $23.13 and a one year high of $32.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.27.

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

